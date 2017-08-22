Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

GET THE LOOK: Score Model Chanel Iman’s Sexy All White Ensemble

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Has the “don’t-wear-white-after-Labor-Day” rule been done away with, yet? Well, model Chanel Iman made sure she sported a cute white outfit while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled an all-white two piece by WildFox Couture, which came in a front-tie halter top and pants. The $178 top and $198 pants were accented with star designs all over, adding a cute sparkle to her look.

Chanel sported her killer abs with the tie-top, and the curve-friendly pants showed off the rest of her amazing figure. What are your thoughts on Chanel’s all-white look? Click the links to shop the look

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Chanel Iman Is HOT In This Diamond Encrusted Crop Top Bodice

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

Chanel Iman Channels Prince In A Fashionable Tribute

Chanel Cruise Collection 2016/2017

Chanel In Cuba: 13 Resort Wear Looks For Your Next Chic Caribbean Vacation

13 photos Launch gallery

Chanel In Cuba: 13 Resort Wear Looks For Your Next Chic Caribbean Vacation

Continue reading Chanel In Cuba: 13 Resort Wear Looks For Your Next Chic Caribbean Vacation

Chanel In Cuba: 13 Resort Wear Looks For Your Next Chic Caribbean Vacation

Summer is almost here! Get inspired for your next Caribbean vacation with these chic looks from the Chanel runway!


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos