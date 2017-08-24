Girl Bye: Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More Money Once She Saw What Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Got Paid

thinks she deserves to make as much money from Netflix asand

Does Amy know her worth?

According to Variety, Amy asked for a raise after learning that Chris and Dave had each been paid $20 million for their comedy specials on Netfix. The streaming service originally paid Amy $11 million for her stand-up routine, The Leather Special.

Reportedly, Amy was able to get more money out of Netflix, but it’s not clear how much of a raise she actually got.

While closing the gender wage gap is something that needs to happen, this does not seem to be a matter of gender-biased pay. This seems to be more an issue of legacy.

Amy might be popular now, but she is forgetting that Dave and Chris have years of experience on her. They’ve had to work their way up to $20 million pay days. She’s just not there yet..maybe in another 10 years .

