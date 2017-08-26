Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Colleen Dagg, now a social media celebrity, says using her “White privilege for the right reason” is the key to combating racism.
Social media has become enamored with Colleen Dagg, a White woman recorded on video pummeling a racist White lady in a hotel lobby.
According to what Someecards.com pieced together, the woman in the blue dress made a racist comment about Haitians. She stepped to Dagg and hit her, apparently after getting checked by Dagg. In response, Dagg takes off her shoes and dished out a beatdown. The hotel staff broke it up.
Dagg had this to say about racism:
