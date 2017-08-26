National
Home > National

Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment
Vigils Held Across For Country For Victims Of Violence At White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Colleen Dagg, now a social media celebrity, says using her “White privilege for the right reason” is the key to combating racism.

 

Social media has become enamored with Colleen Dagg, a White woman recorded on video pummeling a racist White lady in a hotel lobby.

According to what Someecards.com pieced together, the woman in the blue dress made a racist comment about Haitians. She stepped to Dagg and hit her, apparently after getting checked by Dagg. In response, Dagg takes off her shoes and dished out a beatdown. The hotel staff broke it up.


Dagg had this to say about racism:

SOURCE:  Someecards

SEE ALSO:

United Nations Committee ‘Warns’ US About Rising Racism

Universities Try White Identity Retreats To Combat Campus Racism

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Someecards and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First through Fourth Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos