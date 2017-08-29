Features
Home > Features

BREAKING NEWS: Joel Osteen Opening Doors for Flood Victims

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Breaking news from Houston Tx,:  Pastor/ Author Joel Osteen will be opening doors of Lakewood Church for the flood victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to CNN

Many on social media criticized the church for not taking people in, but the church disputed the backlash. “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff said.  “We are prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading BREAKING NEWS: Joel Osteen Opening Doors for Flood Victims

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos