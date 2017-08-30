Master P Responds To Rumors That He Was Tiny’s Side Piece

But recently, more stories of infidelity have hit the rumor mill — and it’s not about T.I. According to Sandra Rose, Tiny was secretly dating Master P for two years while she was still married to Tip. The site claims that the No Limit Records founder “dotes on Tiny and gives her everything she can’t get from her estranged husband. He gave Tiny a new house, and now he just gave the mother-of-5 her own basketball team in the new mixed gender league!”

But Master P didn’t take light to the accusations of him dating a married woman, let alone T.I.’s woman. The music mogul said in a video, “Social media is a gift and a curse, let’s kill this body language rumor right now. No I’m not dating tiny I met her for the first time at a GMGB conference and took a picture. Just for the record we’re doing business she’s the owner of a team and I’m a owner of a team. People must be bored and have no life to entertain this false accusation. The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

P added, “People should use their voice for positive things like hurricane Harvey, our people need Water, Shelter, and Food. You can make a difference small or big, go to hurricane Harvey flood relief.”

Of course he couldn’t leave us without a shameless plug, saying, “On a lighter note, Tiny Atlanta Heirs and my New Orleans Gators will go head-to-head on September 23 in Las Vegas. She’s gonna need Shannon Brown and the whole Atlanta Hawks team to beat my New Orleans Gators!”



Check out the full video above.