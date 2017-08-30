Stacey Dash Backpedals On Calling Maxine Waters A ‘Buffoon’

Stacey Dash really screwed up when she called California Rep. Maxine Waters a “buffoon.” The Clueless actress made the comments following Waters’ award acceptance speech at Black Girls Rock. Dash tweeted, “This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 mins.”
Well, now in a turn of events, Dash says it was not her that made the original tweet. Then who could it be? A hacker? The “Kremlin Klan”? Bill O’Reily back from “vacation? No. According to Dash, it was her intern.
Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used "buffoon" in a recent tweet on @RepMaxineWaters . I don't need to be disrespectful to disagree.
Hmm, so your intern took the time to log into your Twitter account, search for the BET.com link and craft the word “buffoon” into their tweet? Also, you have an intern? Is life that busy for Dash now that she’s no longer at Fox News? And does this intern feel so empowered that they write tweets without checking with their boss?
Okay, Stacey.
Maxine Waters has yet to respond to Dash’s tweets — probably because she has bigger fish to fry, like trying to save our country.