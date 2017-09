[WATCH] Critically Acclaimed Playwright Rory Sheriff Gets Into Character For August Wilson’s Jitney

Rory Sheriff has been in the entertainment business for a long time from being a radio personality right here in Charlotte and now he’s an acclaimed playwright with many productions under his belt. Rory aka Rory The Pimp Is my Daddy made a stop in his old stomping grounds to promote the opening of August Wilson’s Jitney which opened Wednesday night right in Spirit Square in Uptown Charlotte.

Take a look at the interview as he stays in character as the infamous pimp and spills his inspiration behind adapting Jitney and why it’s an important story for everyone to see.

The play goes on until September 9th in Duke Energy Theater in Spirit Square.

Take a look at Rory in his pimpin ways and then make your way to see Rory and the cast of Jitney live and in person.

Rory The Pimp is your daddy stopped by the station today 😂😂😂 and had the ladies lined up giving him money #927theblock #radioonelife #radiostationshenanigans @marykradio somebody's been looking for you 😂😂😂@dreneeallday @imsojewel @qcinfobroker @lilmissmatchmaker A post shared by 92.7 The Block 📻 (@927theblock) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

