Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

We’re used to seeing “Power” front man Omari Hardwick in sexy business suits (or shirtless!). He recently took on a different look during a photoshoot for Vulkan Magazine.

Omari wore a thick fur coat by Selected Homme with a pair of army green khakis and a pair of Armando Cabral Boots. The Power star is gracing the cover of the magazine this month.

And just because it’s Omari, we’ll throw in another pic from the photoshoot!

Style… inspired #omarihardwick

A post shared by L. Denise (@la_cre8tve_style) on

It looks like he’s getting an early start in winter fashion.Is Omari giving you warm and fuzzy vibes in his cold weather gear, or would you rather see him in one of his classy suits? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: The Squiggly Eyebrow Effect

Omari Hardwick Reacts To Raina St. Patrick’s Death On ‘Power’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J Blige Brings Aqua Blue Fever to Miami

'Southpaw' New York Premiere

10 Times We Wanted To Date Ghost On 'Power'

5 photos Launch gallery

10 Times We Wanted To Date Ghost On 'Power'

Continue reading 10 Times We Wanted To Date Ghost On ‘Power’

10 Times We Wanted To Date Ghost On 'Power'

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 14 hours ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos