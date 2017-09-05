Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tweet Speaks Out For The First Time Since Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Prayers up.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
R&B Artist Tweet Visits Music Choice

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Tweet had fans scared last week when she was hospitalized for blood clots. Now, the R&B crooner is doing much better, according to her Instagram post.

“MIRACLES STILL HAPPEN,” the “My Place” singer wrote.  “Just wanted to say thank you all for your love, concern, flowers, cards and most of all your prayers. I am doing well and going home soon. I was down but never count GOD out!!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!”

Tweet’s daughter Shenice Johnson originally let the world know last week that Tweet was being rushed to the hospital. “We are believing God for total recovery! She’s my world and I know she’s in God’s hands,” Shenice wrote on Instagram.

Soon after, Tweet’s boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, posted on Instagram also asking for the world’s prayers for Tweet. According to Bryant, doctors learned that Tweet had blood clots in both her lungs and her right arm.

It seems like the singer is on the path to recovery. We’ll keep you in the loop with any major updates.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tweet Speaks Out For The First Time Since Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos