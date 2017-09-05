Mariah Carey Shares New Look For ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Mariah Carey Shares New Look For ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Summer is over and the winter holidays are coming sooner than we think.

One of the best times of the year, Christmas will be celebrated by the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey with an animated film version of her classic hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas.’ The announcement of an animated film was made earlier this year and now we get our first look at Mariah in an animated version of herself.

This comes as no surprise that Mariah is already gearing up for Christmas before we get to cut the turkey for Thanksgiving. Are we excited to see the animated version of ‘All I Want For Christmas’ or are we over it?

Here’s the original version, that started it all:

No premiere date has been set for the film but in the coming weeks we suspect we’ll get more details. Mariah Carey definitely has made a lot of money off this song over the past 20 years since its release.

RELATED: Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

Photos