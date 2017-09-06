3 Things To Know About New Black Surgeon General Jerome Adams

Photo by

3 Things To Know About New Black Surgeon General Jerome Adams

Jerome Adams is one of a half-dozen African Americans to serve as the nation’s top doctor.

Posted 1 day ago
One of the few accomplishments of President Donald Trump so far is getting the confirmation of his nominee Dr. Jerome Adams as the nation’s 20th surgeon general.

USA Today reports that Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office on Tuesday to Adams, who served as Indian’s health commissioner when Pence was governor of the state.

 

Adams and Pence developed a close professional and personal relationship, especially when the doctor oversaw the Indiana’s response to an HIV outbreak in 2014.

He’s an anesthesiologist who completed his undergraduate studies in biochemistry and biopsychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Adams earned his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine, and also holds a Masters of Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley.

Adams said at his swearing-in ceremony that his immediate attention will focus on helping Hurricane Harvey victims. During his tenure, he plans to address the nation’s opioid epidemic, mental health challenges and childhood obesity, USA Today reported.

3 Things To Know About Dr. Jerome Adams

1. Freeman A. Hrabowski, UMBC president, is one of his “biggest mentors,” Adams told UMBC News. Hrabowski takes a special interest in promoting STEM education among minority students.

2. Adams conducted research at the University of Zimbabwe Medical School in 1995, focused on assessing the prevalence and predictors of hypertension among rural and urban Black Zimbabweans, according to his resume.

3. Adams has spoken at several events in Indiana focused on improving minority health, including the Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative.

SOURCE: USA Today, UMBC News

