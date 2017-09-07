Entertainment
Robert De Niro Pledges To Help Rebuild Island Of Barbuda After Hurricane Irma

The Hollywood actor has vowed to help Barbuda in the aftermath of the storm.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Hurricane Irma brought a wave of destruction to the tiny island of Barbuda Wednesday.

After hours of silence from the Caribbean island in the wake of power outages from the storm, initial reports are saying that 95% of the area has been destroyed.

Hollywood juggernaut Robert De Niro has pledged to help Barbuda rebuild, TMZ reports.

The 74-year-old, who is developing Paradise Found Nobu Resort on Barbuda, has vowed to help the community restore “what nature has taken away from us.”

