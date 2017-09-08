National
Equifax: Millions of Americans Could Be Impacted By a Possible Data Breach

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
Virtual scan of the iris with futuristic graphics

Source: Paper Boat Creative / Getty


(RNN) – Equifax, which monitors credit, said Thursday a security breach could potentially affect 143 million U.S. customers. The breach represents 57 percent of the nation’s population.

In a news release, the company said “criminals exploited a web application” to gain access to files that include names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers; 209,000 credit card numbers and personal ID information on 182,000 consumers were accessed by the hackers.

Limited information for Canadian and United Kingdom citizens was also affected in the breach.

Equifax discovered the breach on July 29 and immediately stopped the hack. The company hired a cybersecurity firm to review the intrusion and what data was stolen. The company also says they are working with law enforcement.

The company set up a website – www.equifaxsecurity2017.com – so that consumers can determine if their information is compromised. People can also call 866-447-7559 every day, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Paper Boat Creative and Getty Images

