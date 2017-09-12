National
HURRICANE IRMA: Looting Caught on Camera Gets 25 Arrested

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Police remain committed to keep the city safe despite the weather conditions.

 

MIAMI – City of Miami officials said Monday they have arrested at least 25 people for looting during and after Hurricane Irma, and offered a stern warning to anyone else thinking about taking advantage of the current situation.

“Don’t do it,” Miami police Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera said. “We’re out there. We’re vigililant and if you do it, you’re going to get caught.”

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado led the media briefing that was also attended by city commissioners assuring residents they and their businesses are safe.

Local 10 News cameras showed groups looting stores in Fort Lauderdale as Irma was still ravaging South Florida on Sunday. Fort Lauderdale police later apprehended and arrested almost a dozen individuals in the group.

Around the same time, Miami police caught six looters breaking into shoe stores in the Midtown area.

“I think it’s despicable that anyone would try to take advantage of the fact that we’re in a vulnerable state,” Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez said.

READ MORE: Local10.com

Article and Video Courtesy of WPLG-TV Miami

Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Photos