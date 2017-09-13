Entertainment
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig

We will be watching!

The MTV anthology drama Scream is returning for a third season and one starlet is rounding out a promising cast. According to The Hollywood ReporterKeke Palmer has just signed on to star in the upcoming season, joining RJ Cyler, Giorgia Whigham and Jessica Sula. 

This season will revolve around Deion Elliot, played by Cyler, a local star running back who has a horrible past that comes back to haunt him in the form of a masked killer. Keke will play Kym, a social activist with a big heart and little patience for stupidity. When she and her friends become the targets of the killer, she tries to play smart and survive at any cost.

Other folks joining the cast include Tyga (yes, the rapper Tyga) and CJ Wallace (yes, Biggie and Faith Evans’ son). Tyga will play Deion’s step brother, while Wallace will take on a character named Amir.

Brett Matthews of The Vampire Diaries fame will serve as the season’s showrunner and one of the executive producers. Other producer credits will go to Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere, and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment. This group joins the show’s original executive producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein for Dimension TV, the late Wes Craven, and more. Production for the show will be in Atlanta and it will premiere as a six-episode, three-night event on MTV in March. No specific date has been announced yet.

