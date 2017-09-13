Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life

It's all for you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Woman Gripping Sheets During Lovemaking

Source: Serge Krouglikoff / Getty


Sex can be as boring as dry toast if you don’t get creative. Good sex is beautiful plus in life, but sometimes, even with partners you love, the sex gets boring. Thankfully, we’re here to answer your cries. Your partner we’ll see a whole new sexual beast once you’re done with this article. Stay on the edge of your seat, here are some tips to spice up your sex life.

1. You’re Own Personal Peep Show

This is for the visual folks. Don’t act like that LL Cool J “Doin’ It” video didn’t turn you on. Whether it was a woman touching herself in front of a pole, or LL taking a slow bite out that delicious apple, there were multiple examples to get you hot and ready. Watching someone else get excited can build anticipation. If you’re the one providing the visuals, knowing what’s pleasing to your partner’s eyes is crucial, find out what turns them on and show it to them. And if you’re really kinky, pop in your favorite video and rub one out…all for your partner to see.

2. Sexting

No, we still haven’t gotten to actual sex yet. We’re in the buildup phase and nothing can build anticipation more than telling your partner what you want to do to them. A steamy text message in the middle of a work day could have them loosening their tie or unbuttoning their shirt for fresh air. Let you’re imagination run wild! Describe how aroused you are that day. Share fantasies of all the places you wish you could have sex. An erotic audio message sent to your partner could also build anticipation. You’ll definitely have to take that call outside.

3. The Oral Life

This sounds pretty basic, but if you’re caught up on season 2 of Insecure, you’ll learn some couples are doing themselves a major disservice by not exploring the world of oral. This isn’t limited to going downtown if, for some reason, you’re not into that. Get creative with it. Find those sweet spots on your partner’s body. Some sensitive areas you might not think to explore is the area behind the earlobes or the space between the belly button and genitalia. Blindfold your partner and place warm syrup on different parts of their body. Lick the spots until you find the place that makes their whole body curl. And if you’re all about that downtown oral life, here’s one information bank to give you some steamy ideas http://www.cosmopolitan.com/oral-sex/

4. Toys!

Sometimes you need a little something extra to spice things up and toys can be a great start. There are dildos, vibrators, butt plugs, and other items geared to your specific sexual needs. Find out where your local sex shop is or do some research online if you need to order a product. A main concern during this process should always be if something is clean and safe to put in your body, or use with a condom.

5. Beds Are Overrated

Yes, beds can be plush and comfortable, but sometimes you might want bae to push you up against a wall and give you that tough loving you’ve been waiting for. Pressing someone’s body against firm surfaces can increase sexual tension and give them the sense that you’re in complete control — a complete turn on for some. Whether dry humping your lover against the brick wall outside the club, or pressing them down on top of the kitchen table, firm surfaces can be the determining factor for a hot night. Just remember to always listen and communicate with your partner, as with anything in sex, and have those safe words ready if you need things to stop.

6. The World Is Yours

Now that you have some more sexy ideas to play with, the world is waiting — literally. Try having sex in places you’ve never thought of: the beach, the late night woods on a Halloween night — and if you’re really daring, a bathroom other than your own. If you like to play it safe and stick to private places, recreate a room so that it becomes something else. Your studio apartment is now a hotel for two. Your back yard is now a steamy couples retreat in the Redwood forest. It’s time to think outside of the box, so your sex life can expand to new levels.

There you have it — a guide to some steamy ideas that’ll hopefully get you moving in a new direction. Remember, if you’re enjoying sex with someone else, it’s always a two-way street. Communication can make these tips that much sexier. Have fun and be safe. You deserve it.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos