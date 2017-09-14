The Russ Parr Morning Show
Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Claims He Beat Their Daughter

Written By: EURweb.com

Posted 3 hours ago
Uh oh, once Tyrese gets wind of this story, you might wanna grab some popcorn and sit back and just observe his reaction(s) ’cause you know that’s how he rolls.

And with the nature of the accusations being made by his ex-wife, it’s probably in his best interest to respond. According to a new report, the actor/singer/entrepreneur is said to have pinned his daughter to the ground and beat her so viciously she was unable to sit down afterward. Additionally, his ex-wife has received a restraining order seeking protection.

All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There's someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am – that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

In court documents Norma Mitchell Gibson claims that on August 19, while their 10-year-old daughter was staying with the actor, he allegedly “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other,” reports The Blast.

Norma Gibson claims the fight started after Tyrese accused their daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, of “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.”

She adds that the child was beaten again several times after she “begged for mercy, ” and screamed, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry! Please stop! You’re hurting me!”

Gibson says their daughter later told her, “mum, dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

Hmm, it gets even crazier. The ex-Mrs. Gibson also says she’s afraid that Tyrese will abduct Shayla to Dubai, where he frequently visits, which would prevent her from bringing their “daughter home from a Muslim country.” She claims he has significant influence and power with the royals in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

If you’ve followed Tyrese over the years, you know he and Norma have a long history of hating on each other. They’ve been dancing with each other in a vicious divorce and custody battle for years. Norma claims Tyrese has a long history of domestic abuse, and she says he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behavior. Tyrese is adamant all her claims are false.

According to sources, Tyrese, not too surprisingly, denies all allegations of abuse and plans to go at Norma in court.

Here’s the bottom line, which we find interesting. The request for protection was granted by a judge. It bars Tyrese from directly or indirectly contacting his ex or daughter until the hearing on October 2.

Physical custody of their daughter was given to Norma, with Tyrese getting no visitation.

(Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos)

 

