Taraji P. Henson Wants A Man…But There’s A Catch

Empire star Taraji P. Henson graces the cover of October’s Marie Claire rocking a printed Versace dress, Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings by Hearts on Fire. While the full piece won’t be available until next week, MC shared a few highlights.

 

When asked about her relationship goals, Henson said she would “love” to get serious with someone but “he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don’t have time to explain.”

She added, “I’ve got work to do.”

On how she avoids celebrity feuds, the actress said:

“How can we get ahead if we’re feuding and hating on each other all the time? I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry.”

As for why she does her own laundry, “That keeps me normal. That keeps me feeling like, Yeah, I’m not too Hollywood,” Henson said.

The award-winning actress has never been married but has a 23-year-old son named Marcell, whose father was Henson’s high school sweetheart. He was murdered in 2003.

She detailed in her 2016 memoir “Around the Way Girl” that her son’s father, William Mark Johnson, was abusive and she ended the relationship after he punched her in the face during a fight.

“With that separation, my forever man, my first love, was no more,” Henson wrote in the book.

In her accompanying MC interview, which was written by Janet Mock, she also opens up about supporting other women in the industry and the legacy she hopes to leave.

“I love black people. I love telling stories. I want these little girls to study me like I studied Meryl Streep and Bette Davis and Carol Burnett,” Henson explains. “I want them to study my work, because I put a lot of work in, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.”

In addition to Empire coming back for its fourth season on Sept. 27, Taraji P. Henson also has four films slated for release in 2018.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

 

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson Wants A Man…But There's A Catch

Photos