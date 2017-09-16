Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement

Who gets more time with baby Dream, Rob or Chyna?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a costly agreement in their nasty custody battle over their baby Dream Kardashian.

The former couple has settled on a deal for joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter, but it does not come cheap. According to TMZ.com, Rob has agreed to pay his ex-fiance $20,000 a month in child support.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Rob initially only wanted to pay about $10,000 a month, but Chyna wanted at least $50,000 a month. However, Rob eventually offered to pay $20,000 a month if Chyna dropped her claims of suffering domestic violence. He will also pay Chyna’s legal fees.

Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob not long after their split, alleging in court documents that Rob beat her and cyberbullied her. She claimed he also threatened to kill himself.

A substantial amount of the money that Chyna is getting will be used to pay for nannies as Rob is concerned about Chyna’s parenting. Dream will be with Rob most of the time since he’s got slightly more than 50 percent custody; but he wants to make sure that there are enough child care professionals around when she is with Chyna.

RELATED STORIES:

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Agree To Share Physical Custody Of Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In His Family

Update: Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Cheating, Chyna Responds

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 week ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos