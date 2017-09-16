Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement

andhave come to a costly agreement in their nasty custody battle over their baby

The former couple has settled on a deal for joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter, but it does not come cheap. According to TMZ.com, Rob has agreed to pay his ex-fiance $20,000 a month in child support.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Rob initially only wanted to pay about $10,000 a month, but Chyna wanted at least $50,000 a month. However, Rob eventually offered to pay $20,000 a month if Chyna dropped her claims of suffering domestic violence. He will also pay Chyna’s legal fees.

Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob not long after their split, alleging in court documents that Rob beat her and cyberbullied her. She claimed he also threatened to kill himself.

A substantial amount of the money that Chyna is getting will be used to pay for nannies as Rob is concerned about Chyna’s parenting. Dream will be with Rob most of the time since he’s got slightly more than 50 percent custody; but he wants to make sure that there are enough child care professionals around when she is with Chyna.

