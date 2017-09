VH1 Hip Hop Honors celebrate the 90’s Game Changers

Each year I think the honorees get better and better, and this year is no substitute. Honoring those game changers from the 90’s should be one of the best shows this year.

Now when you bring up the 90’s you have to mention Jermaine Dupre, Martin Lawrence, Master P and a few more. They will all be honored on Monday night, 9/18/17 at 9pm on VH1 along with Mariah Carey and the Legendary Hype Williams.

