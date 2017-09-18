Kaepernick To Cincinnati!? Some Bengals Players Want Him On The Team

It’s no secret that Colin Kaepernick has quietly been black listed from the NFL due to his peaceful protest during the national anthem at games, but it seems that some of the Cincinnati Bengals are rallying to have him on the team.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk some players on the roster have expressed their desire for Kaepernick to take over for starter Andy Dalton. Although the Bengals front office has been quiet about the situation we can’t help but hold up a fist in support for this move.

