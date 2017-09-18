Study Confirms Hate Crimes Have Increased During Trump Era

Photo by

National
Home > National

Study Confirms Hate Crimes Have Increased During Trump Era

Researchers say the “mainstreaming of White nationalism” is a major reason for the increase.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump ushered in an era of pervasive hate crimes. A new study validates anecdotal evidence that has suggested for months that attacks targeting people because of their race, religion and sexuality have exploded.

In an exclusive report on the study, the Huffington Post said the number of hate crimes rose about 5 percent across the United States from 2015 to 2016.

The study, based on data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that last year was the first time in over a decade that the country has experienced consecutive annual increases in hate crimes.

The number of hate crimes typically increases during presidential election year, which Professor Brian Levin, who authored the study, attributed to political divisions surfacing, The Post said.

“What is so unusual about 2016 ― with the exception of the Midwest ― and particularly among the largest jurisdictions with the best data, was a clear and dramatic spike for the election period that was unlike anything I can recall in my professional career,” he told the news outlet.

The professor pointed to the “emboldenment and mainstreaming of White nationalism,” during Trump’s presidential campaign and his presidency, as a main reason for the increase.

Hate crime attacks rose across multiple states and cities. Among the largest 31 cities and counties, the researchers found a 5 percent rise compared to 2015. The District of Columbia experience a 62 percent escalation. Philadelphia had a 50 percent increase, and New York City recorded a 24 percent bump.

This new data substantiates hate crime incidents collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Post stated.

SOURCE:  Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

‘Shut Up, Slave:’ White Man Charged With Hate Crime For Assault At Chicago Starbucks

Congressional Black Caucus Presses Trump Administration On Hate Crimes

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos