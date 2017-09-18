Study Confirms Hate Crimes Have Increased During Trump Era

President Donald Trump ushered in an era of pervasive hate crimes. A new study validates anecdotal evidence that has suggested for months that attacks targeting people because of their race, religion and sexuality have exploded.

In an exclusive report on the study, the Huffington Post said the number of hate crimes rose about 5 percent across the United States from 2015 to 2016.

The study, based on data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that last year was the first time in over a decade that the country has experienced consecutive annual increases in hate crimes.

The number of hate crimes typically increases during presidential election year, which Professor Brian Levin, who authored the study, attributed to political divisions surfacing, The Post said.

“What is so unusual about 2016 ― with the exception of the Midwest ― and particularly among the largest jurisdictions with the best data, was a clear and dramatic spike for the election period that was unlike anything I can recall in my professional career,” he told the news outlet.

The professor pointed to the “emboldenment and mainstreaming of White nationalism,” during Trump’s presidential campaign and his presidency, as a main reason for the increase.

Hate crime attacks rose across multiple states and cities. Among the largest 31 cities and counties, the researchers found a 5 percent rise compared to 2015. The District of Columbia experience a 62 percent escalation. Philadelphia had a 50 percent increase, and New York City recorded a 24 percent bump.

This new data substantiates hate crime incidents collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Post stated.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

