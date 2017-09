Jamie Foxx to portray Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

Mike Tyson has reportedly confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be portraying him in an upcoming biopic according to the Jasmine Brand.

“It’s on, as of right now. Jamie Foxx has signed on for it,” Tyson shared. “Filming hasn’t started yet, but it’s going to happen.” He then forewarned readers that, “A lot of people aren’t going to like the things I’ve done in my life.”

Also Director Martin Scorsese is attached to this film as well.

