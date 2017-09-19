An Alleged R. Kelly Lover Tells Her Story On ‘The Real’

“The Real” kicked off its LIVE season four premiere with a daytime exclusive.

“The Real” is featuring a sit-down interview with Jerhonda Pace, the woman alleging that she had an underage sexual relationship with R&B musician R. Kelly, 50.

Pace, 24, shares how she went from being a superfan to developing a personal relationship with the singer. And, Pace opens up regarding allegations she was trained to please R. Kelly.

Jerhonda Pace On Allegedly Being Trained To Please R. Kelly

Jerhonda Pace: The trainer is another… it’s a woman and she trains you to please him sexually.

Jeannie Mai: Break that down.

Jerhonda: So she trained me for everything that you know, I was doing. She told me how to please him and she also taught me you know, what I like.

Loni Love: How did they do it?

Adrienne Houghton: Like, like, like, how did you meet her? How were you introduced to her?

Jerhonda: I got invited to his tour bus. So I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like okay what is this? Because Rob is the one who took my virginity. So I was like, “Ummm… yeah so what’s going on?” And he’s like, “Don’t worry about it.” Cause he saw, I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy. And I wanted to know, “what am I doing?” That’s when um, he told me to look at her. And he said, “She’s going to teach you everything you need to know. So she’s going to please you.” And he told me to remove my clothes. And that’s when me and her engaged in sexual activity. And she just, she was doing everything. Like, I didn’t know. Like I was sixteen, I didn’t know…

Jeannie: Were you scared? What was running through your head?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yeah. How were you feeling when all that was happening?

Jerhonda: I was scared. I was like really nervous. And he was like, “just take your clothes off and she’ll teach you everything.” And I’m like, “okay.” So I just went along with whatever he was asking me. But I was very scared and he picked that up.

check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: