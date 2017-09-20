Feature Story
Kevin Hart’s Sex Tape Partner Holds Press Conference With Lawyers

"I'm not an extortionist!"- Montia Sabaag

Posted 22 hours ago
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

It’s been one hell of a year for groupies, side chicks, std accusers and sex tape partners, and attorney Lisa Bloom seems to be profiting the most from it.

On Tuesday, the woman who was featured in Kevin Hart‘s sex tape video joined her lawyer, Bloom, for a press conference where she opened up about her relationship with the comedian and how she’s the real victim of the shocking scandal. Montia Sabaag wanted to make one thing crystal clear, “I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.”

Bloom chimed in, saying that although Sabaag hasn’t been contacted yet by authorities as a suspect in the extortion case, they planned to talk to the cops just after the news conference. Despite the fact that Sabbag’s previous lawyer told Kevin’s people she would take a lie detector test if they paid her $420,000, Lisa Bloom said “[Montia]  is not demanding money [from Kevin Hart].”

No word on who’s actually behind the cryptic video, but Bloom continued letting it be known that it’s a felony to secretly record private moments like those. As we previously reported, the video was secretly shot the weekend of August 19 when Kevin and Sabbag met at Marquee nightclub in Vegas.

See a clip of the press conference above.

 

