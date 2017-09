Getting Stuck In All The Wrong Places

Your browser does not support iframes.

A man got his “man parts” stuck in a weight plate. We don’t know who has it worse, the firefighters who had to get him out of that or the man that had to let a bunch of men near his parts!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: