Naval Hospital Care Workers Removed Following Viral Video, Social Media Post

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WFOX/WJAX/CNN) – A Naval hospital said the actions of a couple of hospital staffers will be handled by “military justice.”

The statement comes after some very questionable social media posts.

The exclusive video appeared to show staff at Naval Hospital Jacksonville handling a newborn inappropriately.

A source said the video was posted on social media, and so were photos showing a staff member making an obscene gesture at an infant with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The hospital posted a statement to Facebook saying they’re aware of the video and photos and calling the images “outrageous, unacceptable” and “incredibly unprofessional.”

The statement reads, in part, “We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”





