Naval Hospital Care Workers Removed Following Viral Video, Social Media Post

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Hospital bed in corridor

Source: Science Photo Library / Getty


The two women involved are “not registered nurses,” but provide care for patients until their removal.

 

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WFOX/WJAX/CNN) – A Naval hospital said the actions of a couple of hospital staffers will be handled by “military justice.”

The statement comes after some very questionable social media posts.

The exclusive video appeared to show staff at Naval Hospital Jacksonville handling a newborn inappropriately.

A source said the video was posted on social media, and so were photos showing a staff member making an obscene gesture at an infant with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The hospital posted a statement to Facebook saying they’re aware of the video and photos and calling the images “outrageous, unacceptable” and “incredibly unprofessional.”

The statement reads, in part, “We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”


 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of CNN, WFOX-TV and WJAX-TV Jacksonville, and  WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Science Photo Library and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WFOX-TV and WJAX-TV Jacksonville

