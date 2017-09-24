Bye, Donnie: Trump Gets Dragged After Denouncing NFL Players Who Choose to Take a Knee

Celebrities far and wide have banded together to stand up against‘s outrageous comments made over the weekend. The sitting President threw shade towardsand other players who have famously taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now,” Trump said during a speech in Alabama. “Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” The president then doubled down on his statements in a series of tweets aimed at players who choose to exercise their freedom of speech during games. In his opinion, players who “disrespect” the flag by taking a knee should be fired.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in response to Trump’s comments attacking the NFL and its protesting players, calling the president’s comments “divisive.”

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in a statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

It didn’t stop there. Celebrities like Lebron James, John Legend, Diddy, LL Cool J and J.K. Rowling spoke out against Trump and even encourage the NFL to continue taking a knee.

A Very IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO ALL THE PLAYERS IN THE NFL!!!!!!! Said with LOVE RESPECT AND HOPE! Repost pls! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

#PressPlay : So we getting on two knees tomorrow… right y'all? #LlCoolJ #NFL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

Trump thrives on division and chaos. He wants to pit us against each other because he thinks his side can win (w/voter suppression, etc.) — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017

And last but never least, here’s Queen Maxine Waters with a friendly and timely reminder: IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO GET READY FOR IMPEACHMENT.

Thank you @jemelehill & @KingJames! Speak truth to power. Trump is a bum & a disgrace & it's never too early to get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 23, 2017

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3: