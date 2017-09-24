Features
Home > Features

Bye, Donnie: Trump Gets Dragged After Denouncing NFL Players Who Choose to Take a Knee

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Celebrities far and wide have banded together to stand up against Donald Trump‘s outrageous comments made over the weekend. The sitting President threw shade towards Colin Kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch and other players who have famously taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now,” Trump said during a speech in Alabama. “Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” The president then doubled down on his statements in a series of tweets aimed at players who choose to exercise their freedom of speech during games. In his opinion, players who “disrespect” the flag by taking a knee should be fired.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in response to Trump’s comments attacking the NFL and its protesting players, calling the president’s comments “divisive.”

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in a statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

It didn’t stop there. Celebrities like Lebron James, John Legend, Diddy, LL Cool J and J.K. Rowling spoke out against Trump and even encourage the NFL to continue taking a knee.

#PressPlay : So we getting on two knees tomorrow… right y'all? #LlCoolJ #NFL

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

And last but never least, here’s Queen Maxine Waters with a friendly and timely reminder: IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO GET READY FOR IMPEACHMENT.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Bye, Donnie: Trump Gets Dragged After Denouncing NFL Players Who Choose to Take a Knee

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos