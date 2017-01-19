DJ Sixth Sense is known both nationally and internationally for his mixing, cutting, and spinning flare. He is seen on “Get The Hook Up” TV Show (Season Two) on TV One. He has been heard on Sirius XM Satellite Radio’s “Hip Hop Nation”, “The City” and “The Suite” Channels. He is featured on the syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show. Listeners obviously appreciate his ability to find those new favorites and old school classics and bring them to the front. He’s opened for top performers like Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, Maxwell, DMX, New Edition, Trey Songz, Lil Kim and Beyonce just to name a few. He is the DJ for The BET Black College Tour 2010. He has been featured on BET’s Rap City Show and has showcased his talents at The BET Honors After Party 2007, 2008 and 2009. The BET 20th & 25th Anniversary Party and three separate BET Annual Walk of Fame shows honoring Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin & Smokey Robinson. The Icons don’t stop there. DJ Sixth Sense spun at Michael Jordan’s 39th Birthday Party. DJ Sixth Sense’s love of music in all genres is shown through interaction with diverse audiences as he performs in the MCI Center as the DJ for The Washington Wizards Basketball Team in 2004, 2005 and 2006. In the world of sports, his resume includes The 2003 NFL Players Association Super Bowl Party in San Diego, and the 2003, 2002 & 2001 NBA All-Star Weekend Parties. Internationally, DJ Sixth Sense has toured Mexico & Brazil with The Born Jamericans. In Hong Kong, China he was a featured DJ to bring in the New Year in 2004. DJ Sixth Sense started out in Washington, D.C. and as since then remained a loyal force in his community. He has been Howard University’s Homecoming Events DJ for several years and has taken many clubs and made them rock with R&B, Hip-Hop, Top 40, Old School, Classics, House, Go-Go and Reggae. Keep an eye on this continuously rising talent.

DJ Sixth Sense Bio was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3: