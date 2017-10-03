Feature Story
Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Aesthetic Has Changed One-Year After Her Paris Robbery

From diva to demure.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


It’s hard to believe that it’s been one year since Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic Paris robbery — probably because people haven’t stopped talking about it — but the star’s style switch up proves that some things have indeed changed.

Before when you thought of Kim, adjectives like “flashy” and “pompous” probably came to mind. But since making her return to the spotlight following the dark incident, Mrs. West has kept her jewelry, makeup and clothes to a minimum. Back when the robbery was being investigated, authorities told Kim that her constant bragging and posting on social media about her diamond ring (and other extremely expensive things most of us can’t afford) is what lead thieves to her in the first place.

💎💎💎

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

These days, Kimmy opts for looks that are just as demure as they are jaw-dropping. Check out of 7 Kim K’s best toned-down looks since her robbery:

 

Vivienne Westwood

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

              This is a whole new type of nude for Kim.

 

          No jewelry and light makeup can still make a fashion statement.

 

🌕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

                               Less is more.

 

Simplicity this year #MetGala2017 #VivienneWestwood #YeezyHeels

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

       She even kept it classy at this year’s MET Gala.

 

Last pic. Vintage Versace. The Promise Premiere

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

                             Simplicity is key.

 

Tuesdaze

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

                    Oh, just a clean, casual slay.

 

The wind you guys….is this necessary

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

                              Laid-back Keeks.

 

Are you here for the klean-kut Kim Kardashian?

 

Photos