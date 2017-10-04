Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ballin’ On A Budget: Twitter Is Super Hype About Applebee’s New $1 Margarita

Issa deal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Miss USA Rima Fakih Raises Breast Cancer Awareness For Gilda's Club

Source: Ben Hider / Getty


Applebee’s recently made an iconic move that may change the way people view restaurant chains forever.

The famous bar and grill has always been known for their cheap meals (and inexpensive date night deals), but on Wednesday, they shook the Internet after announcing their new $1 margarita deal, everyday for the whole month of October.

Twitter can’t get enough of the Dollarita:

If $1 drinks aren’t enough, AMC also announced their $5 ticket Tuesday special.

Unfortunately, the Dollarita is only available through the end of the month — a.k.a. Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month — and AMC’s $5 Tuesdays are only available for Stubs Loyalty Club members.

Get it while you can.

 

Empty desks in classroom

The Department Of Education Can't Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

4 photos Launch gallery

The Department Of Education Can't Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

Continue reading The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The Department Of Education Can't Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The new Betsy DeVos-led Department of Education is off to a rough start. The agency took to Twitter in an attempt to highlight African-American icon W.E.B Du Bois and misspelled his last name. Not only was his name misspelled during Black History Month, but the department sent out a follow-up apology tweet, and 'apologies' was spelled wrong as well. Of course, Twitter had a ball with this one.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos