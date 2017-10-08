Features
Vice President Pence walks out of the Colts game

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
President-Elect Donald Trump And Vice President Elect Pence Hold Election Victory Rally In Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty


Vice President Michael Pence was in attendance for the Indianapolis Colts game today at Lucas Oil Stadium, but decided to walk out.  Not even staying for the ceremony to retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey because he felt disrespected.  IndyStar posted his Tweet when leaving the game stating:

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At at time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

 

