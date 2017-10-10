Feature Story
Young Thug Shares His Twisted Relationship Advice And Gets Shut Down By Tamar Braxton

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 24 hours ago
Young Thug has been going through it ever since getting exposed last week by girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae, for cheating. The Atlanta rapper went so far as to threaten her online after she publicly declared that she was single.

But despite his infidelity, Thug feels it’s a woman’s job to keep her man in line. On Tuesday, he tweeted:

 

But Monica, who usually takes to social media to respond to any drama with her name included, has yet to speak out about Thug’s comments. However, Tamar Braxton, who knows a thing or two about relationship woes, wasted no time responding to the rapper’s statements:

Tamar, was that shade? 👀 🍵 #Tamarbraxton #youngthug #monicabrown #shade #jerrikakarlae #TheyKnowInfo

A post shared by TheyKnowInfo_ (@theyknowinfo_) on

 

The singer’s passionate tweet comes just days after she revealed that her new album Blue Bird Of Happiness would be her last, due to marital issues between her and husband Vince.

So, who do you agree with: Young Thug or Tamar Braxton?

 

