Obamas Break Silence On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Photo by

National
The former president, as well as the Clintons, received criticism for not immediately denouncing the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
After coming under criticism, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement on Tuesday condemning the alleged sexual harassment of Harvey Weinstein, The Hill reports.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” the statement said. “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

The New York Times broke the story on Friday about the fallen Hollywood mogul. The investigative report said the Oscar-winning producer settled at least eight sexual harassment complaints over the past three decades. Several more alleged victims have come forward since Friday.

Weinstein has been a major donor to Democrats. According to The Hill, he contributed more than $5,000 to Obama for America and more than $66,000 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2012. He also hosted or co-hosted fundraisers for the former president that raked in huge donations.

The producer also raised money for Hillary Clinton and was a major supporter of former President Bill Clinton.

Critics blasted the Obamas and Clintons for their silence after revelations surfaced of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Chris Cillizza, writing for CNN, observed on Tuesday that “neither Bill or Hillary Clinton nor Barack Obama has said a single word about the incidents.”

He updated his post to note that Hillary Clinton released a statement after his article appeared. In the statement, Clinton said she “was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein.”

SOURCE:  The Hill, The New York Times, CNN

