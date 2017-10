Date Debate: Weed, Draws & Buffets!

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s another segment of Date Debate and Russ and the team talk with Janet and Justin! Janet was disappointed with her date because he lied and took her to a buffet instead of a steakhouse. But Justin says her place was dirty with draws lying on the ground and a terrible smell! Listen above to their debate!

