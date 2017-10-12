Feature Story
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018

BET won't give Being Mary Jane a season 5.

BET is bringing Being Mary Jane to an abrupt end next year.

The network announced that it will be skipping a fifth season of Being Mary Jane. Deadline.com reports that the series will wrap up with a 2-hour movie, which brings it full circle. The series debuted with a movie in July of 2013.

BET only recently made the decision to wrap up Being Mary Jane with a TV movie, and there is no word on when it will air just yet. It’s also unclear why BET would opt to do a movie for series finale as opposed to a new season.

“We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons,” BET’s EVP of and Head of Programming, Connie Orlando, said in a statement. “We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”

The season 4 finale of Being Mary Jane aired on September 19 with Mary Jane getting a surprise proposal from her nemesis-turned-beau, Justin. Hopefully, viewers will get a chance to see how she answered.

Photos