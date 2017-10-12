Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall Of Fame

She’s the reigning Queen of TV and now Shonda Rhimes will forever be immortalized for her tremendous contributions to the world of scripted television. It was recently announced that the prolific TV titan will be inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame.
As her groundbreaking series Scandal enters its final season and both Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder still drawing in viewers, Shonda Rhimes is still a very heavy presence on our television screens. Now as a firm acknowledgement and appreciation of her success, she is being inducted into the TV Hall Of Fame. Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news and reveal the other 2018 inductees, including Joan Rivers and the original 1975 cast of Saturday Night Live.
In a statement about the 2018 induction class, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Hayma Washington said:
“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”
The 2018 inductees are the 24th Hall Of Fame class, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television through career contributions and achievements. This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.
This honor for Rhimes comes after she recently signed a multi-development deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce a host of original content. Since the deal is in the early stages, no details about the types of shows she will produce have been announced. Congrats Shonda!
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve, Replacing Kathy Griffin
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Wears An Attention Grabbing Look With A Message
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37