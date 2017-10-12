Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Beyoncé Bares Her Post Baby Belly In An Off The Shoulder Crop Top

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted October 12, 2017
Leave a comment

Baddie Bey is in full effect as the singer has been giving us LEWKS for Instagram and we are not worthy. The 36-year-old mom of three showed off her latest ensemble pairing a $436.00 Ellery off the shoulder crop top with a $395.00 high waisted Chiara Boni Le Petite Robe jersey stretch flare pants.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She added a $170.00 Acler lace corset belt that left a little of her belly peeking through when paired with the crop top. She completed the ensemble with a $1500.00 Chloe Nile Bracelet bag.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She posted a video showing off the look up close and in motion and we can’t stop watching! So good.

We love seeing how confident Beyoncé is in a world that often tries to shame post-baby bodies. She looks great!

DON’T MISS:

This Powerful Video Proves Why Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ Is The Perfect Anthem For The International Day Of The Girl

Beyoncé Wears A Short Shift Dress For Date Night With Jay-Z

GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos