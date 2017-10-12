Entertainment
“He’s Going Through Dementia” Sinbad Questions Trump’s Mental Health [VIDEO]

Posted 18 hours ago
Legendary comedian Sinbad shared his concern for the mental health of President Donald Trump. The sitcom star used to work for Trump in the 80’s with a residency in his hotel chains before he was fired.

Check out the clip above of Sinbad describing President Trump’s recent behavior as early signs of the mental condition Dementia. Dementia describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities, according to ALZ.org.  In order to be classified as Dementia, the following cognitive functions must be impaired:

  • Memory
  • Communication and language
  • Ability to focus and pay attention
  • Reasoning and judgment
  • Visual perception

