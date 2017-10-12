“He’s Going Through Dementia” Sinbad Questions Trump’s Mental Health [VIDEO]

Legendary comedian Sinbad shared his concern for the mental health of President Donald Trump. The sitcom star used to work for Trump in the 80’s with a residency in his hotel chains before he was fired.

Check out the clip above of Sinbad describing President Trump’s recent behavior as early signs of the mental condition Dementia. Dementia describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities, according to ALZ.org. In order to be classified as Dementia, the following cognitive functions must be impaired:

Memory

Communication and language

Ability to focus and pay attention

Reasoning and judgment

Visual perception

Staci Static and special in-studio guest @sinbadbad! He's at @heliumcomedy all weekend.