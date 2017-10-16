Features
Home > Features

This Soccer Team Just Joined NFL Players In Taking A Knee

A protest spreads overseas.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty


It appears the take a knee protest, started by Colin Kaepernick, has spread overseas to the soccer arena.

Before the start of a soccer match in Berlin, German team Hertha Berlin (Hertha BSC) locked arms and took a knee on Saturday. In a statement on their Twitter account, the team said they took a knee “for tolerance and responsibility” and “a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world.”

Kaepernick originally took a knee during the National Anthem back in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial oppression. Since then, many football players have joined Kaepernick despite various critics, including Donald Trump.

Though Hertha BSC didn’t specifically mention racism or police brutality in their statement, it’s clear they’re paying attention to the discussions about protest in the U.S. Along with the players, coaches and staff also took a knee on the sidelines. One player for the team, Salomon Kalou, was clear about their intentions. “We stand against racists and that’s our way of sharing that,” he told the Associated Press. “We are always going to fight against this kind of behavior, as a team and as a city.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading This Soccer Team Just Joined NFL Players In Taking A Knee

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos