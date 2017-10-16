Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Food Network host Sunny Anderson is facing backlash after posting a series of insensitive tweets about the sexual assault victims who came forth after she told her story.

“When I reported my 1st radio boss for sexual harassment, I felt brave,” she tweeted late Saturday night. “The 4 co-workers that came out AFTER me were not brave to me…at all.”

She added, “In fact I blamed them and still do for not being BRAVE and reporting him before he had a chance to make one more victim.”

The tweets continued,

“So, as all these women come out of the woodwork…ask yourself… were they complicit in their silence? Complicit when taking payoffs?”

“I refuse to call the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 10th person to come out and say, “me too”, BRAVE. We can call them LATE though … or I can.”

The tweets have since been deleted but the damage is already done. Anderson apologized on Twitter, writing,

“I’ve deleted my obviously polarizing & offensive statement. As a victim & warrior against sexual harassment in the work place, I apologize.”

Anderson’s tweets couldn’t have come at a worse time as Alyssa Milano launched the hashtag #MeToo, which gave voice to many women who suffered sexual assault. Twitter exploded with nearly 500,000 tweets from women who expressed their stories on the social media platform.

It’s troubling to see women, especially one who has been through sexual assault, blame and shame other women. We must do better.

RELATED STORIES:

Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos