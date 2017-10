Producers Guild Cuts Ties With Weinstein

And the hits keep coming…

According to TMZ, Harvey Weinstein is being booted by another organization. Monday, the Producers Guild of America voted unanimously to expel Weinstein from its ranks. He will reportedly be given a chance to respond before the final vote on November 6th. The board issued a statement saying “sexual harassment of any type of completely unacceptable.” The PGA’s action came two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences terminated his membership. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts suspended his membership last week. Also last week, the Weinstein Company announced they had fired him in light of dozens of sexual harassment allegations and rape accusations by three women.

