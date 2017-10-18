Frat Brothers Shake That Laffy Taffy In A Hilarious Dance Routine

University of Central Oklahoma fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma got lots of laughs after doing splits and more for a school event.

1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed. Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. Kim Kardashian Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet. Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Kim's Love Life Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006) Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Kourtney Kardashian Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story. Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is single and ready to mingle. Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Khloe Kardashian Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years later Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce. Source:Splash News 11 of 24 12. These days, the rumoured mom-to-be is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Source:Splash News 12 of 24 13. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007) Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Kendall Jenner Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she's the most sought after supermodel in the game. Source:Splash News 15 of 24 16. Kylie Jenner Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. But about six years into the show, the rumoured mom-to-be proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family. Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Rob Kardashian Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Kris Jenner Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner Source:Splash News 21 of 24 22. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Source:Splash News 22 of 24 23. Bruce Jenner Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Caitlyn Jenner Source:Getty 24 of 24