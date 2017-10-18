Frat Brothers Shake That Laffy Taffy In A Hilarious Dance Routine

University of Central Oklahoma fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma got lots of laughs after doing splits and more for a school event.
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years
1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed.Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet.Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Kim's Love LifeSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006)Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story.Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is single and ready to mingle.Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years laterSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce.Source:Splash News 11 of 24
12. These days, the rumoured mom-to-be is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.Source:Splash News 12 of 24
13. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007)Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Kendall JennerSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she's the most sought after supermodel in the game.Source:Splash News 15 of 24
16. Kylie JennerSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. But about six years into the show, the rumoured mom-to-be proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family.Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Rob KardashianSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. Rob Kardashian And Blac ChynaSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. Kris JennerSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. Kris and Caitlyn JennerSource:Splash News 21 of 24
22. Kris Jenner and Corey GambleSource:Splash News 22 of 24
23. Bruce JennerSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. Caitlyn JennerSource:Getty 24 of 24
