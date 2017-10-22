Trump Silent On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Funeral

President Donald Trump, one of the nation’s most prolific tweeters, has been silent about the funeral of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed by Islamist militant in Niger. Trump, however, did take the time to continue his feud with Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.
On Saturday morning, hours before Johnson was laid to rest, Trump fired off this tweet:
During the funeral service, no one—including Wilson, who spoke at Christ the Rock Community Church in suburban Fort Lauderdale —mentioned the war of words with the president, NBC News reports.
READ MORE: Trump Denies Telling Widow Of Fallen Soldier ‘He Must’ve Known What He Signed Up For’
Johnson’s pregnant widow, Myeshia, is due to deliver the couple’s third child in January. The fallen soldier, 25, told his friends that they planned to name their new daughter La’Shee.
NBC said Myeshia led their two children, 6-year-old Ah’Leeysia and La David Jr., 2, into the service, accompanied by an Army officer. Approximately 1,200 mourners attended the high-profile funeral, including several elected officials.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, I haven’t had time to grieve,” said Angela Ghent, Johnson’s sister, after the service, the news outlet reported.
According to the network, photographs of Johnson’s fellow soldiers, who died in the Oct. 4 ambush, were displayed with a portrait of Johnson.
The feud between Trump and Wilson began on Tuesday when the Democratic lawmaker criticized Trump for his insensitive remark to the soldier’s wife, say that Johnson “knew what he signed up for.” Trump denied the statement in a tweet, but Johnson’s aunt backed Wilson’s version of the condolence phone call.
READ MORE: Trump Administration Caught In Another Lie Surrounding Niger Ambush Controversy
Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, joined the dispute on Thursday, alleging that Wilson took credit in a 2015 speech for obtaining funding for an FBI field office building. However, a video of the Wilson’s speech contradicted Kelly’s statement.
SOURCE: NBC News
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Frederica Wilson Wants Answers In The Killing Of Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death
Here’s How To Help The Widow And Children Of Sgt. La David Johnson After Niger Ambush
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45