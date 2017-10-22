Trump Silent On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Funeral

Trump Silent On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Funeral

The president took aim at Congresswoman Frederica Wilson on the day of the high-profile military funeral instead of tweeting a message of condolence to Johnson's family.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 hours ago
President Donald Trump, one of the nation’s most prolific tweeters, has been silent about the funeral of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed by Islamist militant in Niger. Trump, however, did take the time to continue his feud with Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

On Saturday morning, hours before Johnson was laid to rest, Trump fired off this tweet:

During the funeral service, no one—including Wilson, who spoke at Christ the Rock Community Church in suburban Fort Lauderdale —mentioned the war of words with the president, NBC News reports.

READ MORE:  Trump Denies Telling Widow Of Fallen Soldier ‘He Must’ve Known What He Signed Up For’

Johnson’s pregnant widow, Myeshia, is due to deliver the couple’s third child in January. The fallen soldier, 25, told his friends that they planned to name their new daughter La’Shee.

NBC said Myeshia led their two children, 6-year-old Ah’Leeysia and La David Jr., 2, into the service, accompanied by an Army officer. Approximately 1,200 mourners attended the high-profile funeral, including several elected officials.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, I haven’t had time to grieve,” said Angela Ghent, Johnson’s sister, after the service, the news outlet reported.

According to the network, photographs of Johnson’s fellow soldiers, who died in the Oct. 4 ambush, were displayed with a portrait of Johnson.

The feud between Trump and Wilson began on Tuesday when the Democratic lawmaker criticized Trump for his insensitive remark to the soldier’s wife, say that Johnson “knew what he signed up for.” Trump denied the statement in a tweet, but Johnson’s aunt backed Wilson’s version of the condolence phone call.

READ MORE:  Trump Administration Caught In Another Lie Surrounding Niger Ambush Controversy

Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, joined the dispute on Thursday, alleging that Wilson took credit in a 2015 speech for obtaining funding for an FBI field office building. However, a video of the Wilson’s speech contradicted Kelly’s statement.

SOURCE:  NBC News

Rep. Frederica Wilson Wants Answers In The Killing Of Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death

Here’s How To Help The Widow And Children Of Sgt. La David Johnson After Niger Ambush

