Fats Domino Dead at 89

According to TMZ New Orleans singer Fats Domino has died of natural causes at the age of 89.

Fats Domino took the world by storm in the 50s and 60s with mega hits “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.” Fats Domino was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He also won the GrammyLifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Fats Domino has been a pillar in the New Orleans community giving back for hurricane relief and more.

According to his daughter he passed away from natural causes surrounded by family.