Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her Artist In The ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ Supertrailer?

The supertrailer for 'Love & Hip Hop New York' season 8 is back and the tea is pippin' hot.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Love & Hip Hop New York is back and so is all the drama and story lines we’ve grown to love, including some new ones that seem just as juicy. VH1 dropped the super trailer for season eight and the tea is pippin’ hot.

The teaser opens with Remy celebrating her victory at the BET Awards and Papoose revisiting the topic of having a baby at the height of Rem’s career. Safaree left behind his Hollywood life to pursue his music and find love, which we see when upcoming rapper Dream Doll catches his eye. Rich Dollaz found a new artist to fall in lust with, but she’s married with two children. Yandy and Mendeecees are still going strong but facing a few bumps in the road as his mother is watching Yandy’s behavior with her new artist.

There’s plenty more drama to go around, check it out above.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes Stevie J: I Had Him ‘In A Pretzel Shivering’

‘LHHHS4’ Reunion Recap: Hopefully We’re Done With Cisco And Zell Swag Forevuh

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her Artist In The ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ Supertrailer?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos