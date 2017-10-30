Features
Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Hanging Out Again, And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Not everybody is excited about the reunion

Posted 3 hours ago
Celebrities At The Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Since the break-up between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2014, the two seemed adamant about distancing themselves from one another. Well, Selena did, at least–she would respond to certain fan comments/inquiries asking to them to stop bringing Bieber up completely. Fast forward to 2017, and Selena has supposedly been happy with The Weeknd for a few months, but with new rumors swirling about her and Justin rekindling their relationship, things with her new boo might be on hold.

Justin and Selena were seen hanging out recently to grab some breakfast and go to church with one another. When pictures of the two together out in public surfaced, fans of both musicians–who have been rallying to get them back together for the better part of three years–didn’t know how to handle the news.

It was pretty public info that the years-long relationship between the two was not the healthiest of things for either of the stars, so some fans are weary of them getting back together for their health. Others are just happy to see them reconcile and are jumping to conclusions already that Selena broke up with The Weeknd to run back to Bieber.

Whatever the case, it’s completely possible the two are just coming together to reconcile as friends, and since they visited church with one another, could simply be looking for forgiveness overall. But of course, fans always jump the gun and get overly excited about any sort of public outing. Check out what people had to say about the public photos of Selena and Justin below.

Photos