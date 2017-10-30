Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host Saturday Night Live

First Girls trip breaks box office records and now Tiffany Haddish Is booked for SNL! This might be her best year ever!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


 

Talk about Black Girl Magic!  The hilarious Tiffany Haddish just got booked on what might be one of the biggest gigs of her career thus far…. Saturday Night Live!


The comedian is slated to make her premier on November 11th along with musical headliner Taylor Swift.  This will be a launching pad for Haddish book ‘The Last Black Unicorn’ to be released December 5th.

Along with Haddish rapper Chance the Rapper is slated to host November 18th with musical guest Eminmen.

We are so here for this glow up!


Funny Quotes by Famous Females

17 photos Launch gallery

Funny Quotes by Famous Females

Continue reading Funny Quotes by Famous Females

Funny Quotes by Famous Females

March is National Women’s History Month!  If laughter is the best medicine, this gallery should make you feel a whole lot better.  Some of these ladies prove you do not have to be a comedienne to say something funny.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos