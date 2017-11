Katherine Jackson Starting Process To Relinquish Guardianship Of Michael’s Son

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is beginning the process of ending her guardianship of Jackson’s youngest child known as “Blanket.” E-News reports attorneys for 87-year-old Katherine Jackson filed papers stating she “is no longer needed to fulfill the duties.” In 2012, Katherine Jackson and TJ Jackson were appointed co-guardians of Michael Jackson’s three children. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson are now older than 18. Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson the Second, is now 15.

Also On 100.3: