21 Natural Hair Styles That Will Turn Your Back On Relaxers

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Smiling woman with yellow vest and headphones listening music

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

Being natural isn’t easy but it sure is a beautiful thing to embrace what God gave you.  Not knocking you ladies that choose to get relaxers but there is something to be said about the flexibility of being natural.

 

One day you can blow out your hair and the next day have the most glorious afro ever!  Check out 21 natural hair styles that will make you turn your back on relaxers!

21 Twist Outs That Will Make You Want To Go Natural

21 Twist Outs That Will Make You Want To Go Natural

21 Twist Outs That Will Make You Want To Go Natural

Whether it’s a two stranded twist or a flat twist out, this style lengthens and protects ones natural hair. Get into these beautiful natural hairstyles achieved by the twist out method.

 

 

curly hair , natural hair

Photos